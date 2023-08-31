SA vs AUS: Mitchell Marsh hammers career-best 92* in T20Is

Sports

SA vs AUS: Mitchell Marsh hammers career-best 92* in T20Is

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 31, 2023 | 12:02 am 2 min read

Australian cricket team all-rounder Mitchell Marsh struck a superb 92* in the first T20I versus South Africa (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australian cricket team all-rounder Mitchell Marsh struck a superb 92* in the first T20I versus South Africa. Marsh was at his sublime best and faced just 49 balls. Notably, he struck a 97-run stand alongside Tim David for the fifth wicket. Courtesy of the duo's heroics, Australia posted a mammoth score of 224/6 in 20 overs. We decode Marsh's stats.

Marsh punishes the South African bowlers

Australia lost Travis Head early on before Marsh came in and set the tone, scoring 20 runs from the second over. Alongside D'Arcy Short, the two went on to add 64 runs as Australia were 70/1 after five overs. Thereafter, Marsh and David took over from 77/4 and went on to punish the South African bowlers. He got to his fifty from 22 balls.

Marsh smashes his seventh fifty

Marsh's 22-ball fifty is his fastest in the shortest format for the Aussies. In 47 matches, Marsh has raced to 1,178 runs at 31.83. Marsh hammered his seventh fifty and a maiden one versus SA. In nine matches versus South Africa, he has amassed 224 runs at 37.33. Meanwhile, in 27 away games (home of opposition), Marsh has accumulated 718 runs at 34.19.

Marsh clocks this record versus SA

As per ESPNcricinfo, Marsh's 92* is the second-highest score by an Aussie batter against the Proteas. Damien Martyn's 96 is the highest. Meanwhile, this is the third-highest individual score in South Africa-Australia 20-over matches. Hashim Amla (97*) is atop.

Share this timeline