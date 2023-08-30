New Zealand's Tim Seifert surpasses 1,000 T20I runs: Key stats

New Zealand's Tim Seifert surpasses 1,000 T20I runs: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 30, 2023

Seven of his Seifert's T20I fifties have come at home (Source: X/@ICC)

New Zealand's wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert has become the latest player to complete 1,000 runs in T20Is. The dasher accomplished the milestone with his fifth run in the first T20I against England in Chester-le-Street. Notably, Seifert has become the ninth Kiwi batter to complete 1,000 T20I runs. He was however dismissed for nine versus England. Here we present his stats.

A look at his T20I numbers

Seifert, who made his T20I debut back in February 2018, has not been a regular face in the XI. However, he has fared decently in the limited chances that have come his way. He touched the 1,000-run mark (1,004) in his 47th game with his average being 26.42. His strike rate is 137.35. The tally includes eight fifties with 88 being his highest score.

Ninth Kiwi batter to get the feat

As mentioned, Seifert became just the ninth Kiwi batter to accomplish 1,000 runs in T20Is. He has joined the likes of Martin Guptill (3,531), Kane Williamson (2,464), Brendon McCullum (2,140), Ross Taylor (1,909), Colin Munro (1,724), and Glenn Phillips (1,390-plus), Devon Conway (1,237), and Daryl Mitchell (1,045*) in the elite list.

