Monaco sign Arsenal's Folarin Balogun for €40m: Decoding his stats

Sports

Monaco sign Arsenal's Folarin Balogun for €40m: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 30, 2023 | 11:09 pm 3 min read

Balogun scored 22 goals in 39 appearances for Reims last season

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has joined AS Monaco for €40m. The USA international has signed a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 outfit. As per Sky Sports, the Gunners have inserted a 17.5 percent sell-on clause into the deal. He is ending his 12-year stay in North London, out of which most of the time he spent out on loan.

Why does this story matter?

The 22-year-old has been at Arsenal since he was a kid. He has honed his skills at the academy and has gradually grown in stature. Balogun is extremely talented but somehow he does not fit into Mikel Arteta's plans. Hence, the youngster is joining Monaco where he will get regular game time. He will want to prove his mettle now at Monaco.

A look at Balogun's career stats

Balogun started his career at Arsenal in 2011. He featured for the Under-18 side 41 times and netted 38 goals. Later, he scored 37 goals in 62 matches for the Under-21 team. He played 10 matches for Arsenal, scoring two goals. Balogun had a loan stint at Middlesborough where he netted thrice in 20 matches. He scored 22 goals in 39 matches for Reims.

Breaking down Balogun's numbers in the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season

Balogun featured in 37 Ligue 1 matches in the 2022-23 season, netting 21 goals and providing two assists. He created 36 chances. As per Opta, he completed 398 out of 549 attempted passes, clocking 72.5% passing accuracy. Out of his 105 shots (excluding blocks), 58 were on target while he struck the woodwork seven times. He completed 34 take-ons and won 97 ground duels.

Joint fourth-highest goal-scorer in 2022-23 Ligue 1

Balogun was exceptional for Reims last season in the Ligue 1. He scored a whopping 21 goals in 37 appearances and also mustered two assists. He was the joint fourth-highest goal-scorer in Ligue 1. Balogun was tied with Lois Openda, who had also scored 21 goals. They were only behind PSG's Kylian Mbappe (29), Alexandre Lacazette (27), and Lille's Jonathan David (24).

What will he bring to Monaco?

Monaco are looking to replace Kevin Volland with Balogun. Volland has joined Union Berlin. Meanwhile, Balogun is a player who thrives on direct-style gameplay. He has the physicality to hold the ball up and is an adept passer who can link up with the midfielders and wingers. His movement and finishing are also exemplary, making him a great asset for Monaco.

Two appearances for the USA!

Balogun played his youth football for England but he decided to move to the USA in May this year. Since then, he has played two matches and scored once. He scored in the USA's 2-0 win over Canada in the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League final.

Do you know?

Balogun is the first American football to score 20-plus goals in a season in a top-five European league. He scored 21 for Reims in 2022-23 Ligue 1. Clint Dempsey held the previous record when he scored 17 goals with Fulham in the 2011-12 PL season.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline