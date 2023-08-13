Fred joins Fenerbahce from Manchester United for £12.9m: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 13, 2023 | 07:39 pm 2 min read

Fred featured in 2013 appearances for Manchester United (Photo credit: Twitter/@Fenerbahce)

Manchester United midfielder Fred has joined Turkish record champions Fenerbahce for a reported £12.9m transfer fee. The Brazilian ended his five-year stay at Old Trafford. His last match for United was the FA Cup final in June. His departure will free up funds for the Red Devils as they aim to lure Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina. Here we decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Fred had a decent season under Erik ten Hag in 2022-23 but he wanted to play a more important role and that wasn't guaranteed at United. He leaves the club after having spent five seasons. Fred was decent during his time at Old Trafford and fought hard when putting on the shirt. Fenerbahce's offer was the best United received for Fred.

A look at Fred's career stats

Fred started his professional career at Brazil's Sport Club Internacional. He represented them in 40 matches scoring seven goals. He then joined Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 and went on to make 155 appearances for them while netting 15 goals. In 2018, he moved to United and appeared in 213 matches scoring 14 goals for the Red Devils. He made 19 assists.

Breaking down Fred's numbers in the 2022-23 Premier League season

Fred featured in 35 Premier League matches last season for United returning with two goals and two assists. He created 30 chances. As per Opta, he completed 615 passes out of the attempted 762 passes with an 80.71% passing accuracy. Out of 16 shots (excluding blocks), five were on target. He created 30 chances. Fred made 47 tackles and completed 15 take-ons.

A look at Fred's trophy cabinet

Fred opened his account when he won the Ukrainian Super Cup in 2013. He won the trophy again in 2015. The 30-year-old won the Ukrainian Premier League thrice in 2013-14, 2016-17 and 2017-18. His only trophy at United was the EFL Cup last season. He finished runners-up in the FA Cup (2022-23)and Europa League (2020-21). Fred won the Copa America with Brazil (2021).

