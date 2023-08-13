WI vs IND, 5th T20I: Hardik Pandya elects to bat

Sports

WI vs IND, 5th T20I: Hardik Pandya elects to bat

Written by Parth Dhall August 13, 2023 | 07:40 pm 2 min read

The five-match T20I series is tied at 2-2 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

West Indies and India are set to clash in the fifth and deciding T20I on August 13. The Men in Blue have made a tremendous bounce back after losing the first two matches. However, Rovman Powell's men cannot be ruled out as they have played some quality cricket in this series. Indian captain Hardik Pandya has won the toss and elected to bat.

Here are the two teams

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Rovman Powell (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, and Alzarri Joseph. India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mukesh Kumar.

Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details

The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill is famous for producing high-scoring encounters. Three totals of 200+ runs have been recorded in T20Is here. Therefore, the batters can make merry here. Fans can watch the match live on Doordarshan from 8:00pm IST in various languages and live-stream on FanCode and JioCinema. A look at the head-to-head record

WI winless in Lauderhill since August 2016

Hosts WI have a dismal record in Lauderhill in T20I cricket. They have lost seven out of 11 matches at this venue, winning just three. One of the matches was washed out. In fact, the Caribbeans haven't won here since August 2016. Besides, India have fared well in Lauderhill in T20Is. They have won five out of seven encounters, losing just one.

A look at the key performers

Arshdeep, who took a three-fer in the preceding clash, owns six wickets in three T20I outings here. Hetmyer slammed a 39-ball 61 in the fourth T20I. Having played five T20Is here, he averages 35.50 while his strike rate reads 144.89. Kuldeep has returned with five wickets in just two T20Is here with his economy rate being just 4.75.

Share this timeline