Roberto Mancini steps down as Italy manager: Decoding his stats

Sports

Roberto Mancini steps down as Italy manager: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 13, 2023 | 06:38 pm 1 min read

Mancini had a five-year reign as the Italy manager (Photo credit: Twitter/@robymancio)

In a shocking development, Roberto Mancini has stepped down as the Italy manager 10 months before the 2024 Euros. Mancini took charge of the team back in May 2018 in the aftermath of Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup that year. He got the Azzurri back on track by winning the 2021 Euros as they defeated England in the finals. Here's more.

A replacement will be named soon: Italian Football Federation

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has assured that Mancini's successor will be named very soon. They also released a statement announcing Mancini's resignation. "The Italian Football Federation announces that it has taken note of the resignation of Roberto Mancini from the position of coach of the Italian national team, received late yesterday evening." The federation needs to act quickly with crucial matches lineup up.

Share this timeline