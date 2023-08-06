Five strikers to watch out for in La Liga 2023-24

Five strikers to watch out for in La Liga 2023-24

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 06, 2023 | 06:33 pm 2 min read

Robert Lewandowski scored 23 goals last season in La Liga (Photo credit: Twitter/@fcbarcelona)

The La Liga 2023-24 season is set to kick off on August 11 and once again the focus will be on the goalscorers. Last season, Robert Lewandowski joined the league from Bayern Munich and ended up as the top scorer. With Karim Benzema gone, Lewandowski remains the favorite to replicate his heroics. Ahead of the season, we decode five strikers to watch out for.

Enes Unal, Getafe

Enes Unal impressed largely in the last two seasons in La Liga, scoring 16 and 14 goals respectively. Despite being lanky, Unal has a good pace and can dribble past defenders with ease. He likes to get involved in the build-up and has an eye for goals. Having earlier played for Villarreal, Levante, and Real Valladolid, Unal has plenty of experience in La Liga.

Borja Iglesias, Real Betis

Real Betis marksman, Borja Iglesias, netted 15 goals in La Liga last season and helped his team finish sixth. Iglesias is known for his ability to move into open spaces in the final third. Although dribbling isn't his strength, he uses his ball control and trickery to get past defenders. He is more of a classic target man, who gets into good positions.

Alvaro Morata, Atletico Madrid

Alvaro Morata slammed home 15 goals in all competitions for Atletico Madrid last season. The Spaniard found his lost form last season and will look to lead the lines for the Rojiblancos in years to come. Morata's exceptional passing range allows him to link up with midfielders and wingers. He can be the target man while playing an active role in the team's buildup.

Joselu, Real Madrid

Joselu will have big boots to fill at Real Madrid, where he joined on loan from RCD Espanyol. The 33-year-old striker scored 17 goals last season for Espanyol in 38 appearances across different competitions. Joselu is a proper old-fashioned target man, who uses his physicality and movement to get past defenders. He has netted 10-plus goals in the last four La Liga seasons.

Robert Lewandowski, FC Barcelona

In his first season in Spain, Lewandowski proved his mettle by scoring 33 goals in 46 appearances for FC Barcelona across all competitions. 23 of his goals came in La Liga, helping him clinch the Pichichi award. One of the best strikers around, Lewandowski is not only a poacher but is adept in link-up play and can also create chances for his team.

