Paris Saint-Germain in talks with Al-Hilal over Neymar: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 13, 2023 | 06:03 pm 2 min read

Paris Saint-Germain are in talks with Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal for superstar Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain are in talks with Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal for superstar Neymar. PSG want Neymar gone and the player is also keen to exit. He isn't in PSG's plans and wasn't named in their Ligue 1 matchday one squad versus Lorient. As per Sky Sports, PSG want a significant fee for Neymar to comply with the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

Al-Hilal have presented an important proposal

Al-Hilal presented an important proposal to Neymar and negotiations are underway to reach a full agreement. Neymar is also keen on the possibility to play in Saudi Arabia. The nation has already attracted a bunch of players plying their trade in Europe's top five leagues this summer. Neymar is set to part ways with PSG, who also saw Lionel Messi leave for the MLS.

PSG had signed Neymar for a world record £198m fee

PSG aren't considering Neymar for the future and want to save themselves from the astronomical wages he commands. Also, getting a significant fee will be considered a huge bonus. Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for a world record £198m.

118 goals and 69 assists for PSG

Neymar has spent six seasons at PSG but injuries have restricted him to only 173 matches in all competitions. He has scored 118 goals for the club, besides managing 69 assists. In Ligue 1, Neymar has scored 82 goals and provided 48 assists from 112 matches. Neymar is the fourth-highest scorer for PSG after Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

