Jordan Henderson joins Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool: Decoding his stats

Sports

Jordan Henderson joins Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 28, 2023 | 02:56 am 3 min read

England midfielder Jordan Henderson has joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq (Photo credit: Twitter/@FabrizioRomano)

England midfielder Jordan Henderson has joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq. The Liverpool skipper, 33, has moved in a deal worth £12m plus add-ons. Henderson was at Liverpool since joining from Sunderland in a deal worth £20m in June 2011. Earlier, posting on his Instagram account, Henderson said: "Just know, I will always be a Red, until the day I die." We decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Henderson enjoyed a successful stint at Liverpool and was a key figure throughout. He sought clarity from manager Jurgen Klopp over how much game time he would get next season and once Al-Ettifaq came calling, Henderson's head got turned. Also, Steven Gerrard managing the club made it more convenient. Henderson will be earning close to £350,000 a week on a deal until 2026.

Henderson's stats at Liverpool

Henderson made 492 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 33 goals and making 57 assists. Notably, he went on to make a total of 360 appearances for the Reds in the Premier League, clocking 29 goals and 43 assists. His best season in a Liverpool shirt was in 2014-15. He managed seven goals and 14 assists in all competitions.

Unique Premier League records for Henderson

As per Opta, since the start of the 2009-10 season, Henderson leads all players in the Premier League for total appearances (430), total successful passes (19,643), and total times in terms of possession won (2,428).

Henderson's numbers for Sunderland and Coventry City

Henderson made 79 appearances for boyhood club Sunderland, scoring five goals and making seven assists. In the Premier League, he made 71 appearances for Sunderland, scoring four goals and contributing seven assists. He spent the 2008-09 season on loan at Coventry City in the Championship, making 13 appearances across competitions. He scored one goal and made three assists.

Breaking down his 2022-23 Premier League season in numbers

In the Premier League 2022-23 season, Henderson made 35 appearances for the Reds, making two assists. As per Opta, he clocked 18 shots (excluding blocks), managing six shots on target. Henderson hit the woodwork twice and created 31 chances. He completed 1,312 passes out of 1,545 (pass accuracy of 84.92%). He made 32 tackles and completed 12 take-ons. He attempted nine through balls.

Henderson achieved a lot of success with Liverpool

Henderson won the Premier League 2019-20 title with the Reds. He won one FA Cup (2021-22) and two League Cup honors in 2011-12 and 2021-22 respectively. He also helped Liverpool win the Champions League in 2018-19, besides being a two-time runner-up. He won one UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and the Community Shield. He was a runner-up in the Europa League (2015-16).

FWA Footballer of the Year award in 2019-20

Henderson won the Premier League Goal of the Month award in September 2016, besides being included in the PFA Team of the Year in the 2019-20 Premier League season. He also won the FWA Footballer of the Year award in 2019-20.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline