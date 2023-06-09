Sports

Bayern Munich sign midfielder Konrad Laimer: Decoding his stats

Bayern Munich sign midfielder Konrad Laimer: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 09, 2023, 06:32 pm 2 min read

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have roped in Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer on a free transfer

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have roped in Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer on a free transfer from RB Leipzig. As per Fabrizio Romano, Laimer had signed a contract back in January. Several Premier League clubs tried to tempt the promising 26-year-old, but he had his sights on Bayern. Laimer has signed a contract until June 30, 2027. Here we present his stats.

It's a dream come true for me, says Laimer

Laimer said, "It's a dream come true for me. FC Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I will give everything for the club and the fans." Laimer added he is in the right place. "FC Bayern always has the highest goals - just like me. I'm in the right place here." Laimer also said he will give his 100%.

A look at Laimer's career stats

Laimer started his career with Liefering in Erste Liga, managing 19 appearances. He played for RB Salzburg next, scoring 8 goals in 77 games. He moved to RB Leipzig in 2017 and since then spent six seasons there, scoring 15 goals in 190 appearances across competitions. He chipped in with 18 assists for Leipzig. Laimer made 130 appearances in the German Bundesliga (G10 A13).

Decoding Laimer's Bundesliga 2022-23 season in numbers

Laimer made 21 appearances in the Bundesliga 2022-23 season, scoring three goals. As per Opta, he made 121 ball recoveries and created 16 chances. He completed 585 out of his 727 passes, clocking a pass accuracy of 80.47%. He clocked 60 tackles, 32 take-ons completed, seven clearances, 18 interceptions, and four blocks.

Laimer has won trophies aplenty

Laimer won three Austrian Bundesliga titles and three Austrian Cups. With Leipzig, he lifted two successive DFB-Pokal honors.

Share this timeline