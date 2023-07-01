Sports

Ruben Loftus-Cheek joins AC Milan from Chelsea: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 01, 2023 | 03:43 am 2 min read

AC Milan have signed midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea on a four-year contract

AC Milan have signed midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea on a four-year contract. It has been reported that Serie A giants Milan will pay £15m plus add-ons. The 27-year-old midfielder had been at Stamford Bridge since he was a youth player. He played for Crystal Palace and Fulham on loan for a season each in between. Here are his stats.

Loftus-Cheek's numbers at Chelsea

Loftus-Cheek made 155 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 13 times. He also made 16 assists. His best season was in 2018-19 when he bagged 10 goals and five assists. Notably, he made 73 appearances, besides scoring once across the last two seasons in all competitions. In 2022-23, he made 33 appearances for the Blues, making two assists. He made 103 Premier League appearances for Chelsea.

His performance at Fulham and Palace

In 2020-21, Loftus-Cheek played for Premier League side Fulham, scoring once in 32 games across competitions. In 2017-18, he made 25 appearances for Crystal Palace, scoring twice. In these two seasons, he made 54 Premier League appearances.

Breaking down his numbers in the Premier League 2022-23 season

In the 2022-23 season, Loftus-Cheek made 25 Premier League appearances, making a solitary assist. As per Opta, he created 16 chances. Loftus-Cheek attempted 851 passes, completing 754. He had a pass accuracy of 88.6%. He made 25 tackles and completed 33 take-ons. He also notched 22 clearances, 12 interceptions, and two blocks.Loftus-Cheek won 22 aerial duels and 92 ground duels.

Loftus-Cheek won three major honors with the Blues

Loftus-Cheek won the 2016-17 Premier League honor with Chelsea. He won the UEFA Europa League honor in 2018-19 and the UEFA Super Cup in 2021. He has been runner-up in the FA Cup in 2021-22 and two-time EFL Cup runner-up in 2018-19 and 2021-22.

