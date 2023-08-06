Five strikers to watch out for in Serie A 2023-24

Sports

Five strikers to watch out for in Serie A 2023-24

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 06, 2023 | 09:03 pm 2 min read

Victor Osimhen scored 26 goals in the Serie A last season (Photo credit: Twitter/@ensscnapoli)

The Serie A in the last four seasons have seen four different champions, which says a lot about the league's competitiveness. Last season saw Victor Osimhen top the goal-scoring charts while playing a big role in Napoli's title triumph. It will be interesting to see if the Nigerian continues his dominance in the upcoming season or gets dethroned by the other marksman in Italy.

Olivier Giroud, AC Milan

The veteran striker Olivier Giroud brings invaluable experience to this AC Milan team. With plenty of forwards around him, Giroud can be the ideal target man for the Rossoneri. The 36-year-old netted 18 times last season across all competitions and will look to carry that momentum to the upcoming season. Giroud is an intelligent player with great awareness of space in the final third.

Tammy Abraham, AS Roma

Tammy Abraham flattered to deceived last season for AS Roma as he only scored nine times in all competitions. However, the Englishman scored 27 goals in his previous outing, proving that he has the talent to slam them home. Abraham is extremely nifty with his footwork and his off-the-ball movement makes him a dangerous customer in the penalty box.

Ciro Immobile, Lazio

Lazio's talisman Ciro Immobile is one of the most consistent strikers in Serie A over the years. Barring last season, Immobile has scored 20-plus goals in the Serie A in every season since 2016-17 when he moved to Lazio from Sevilla. Last season, the 33-year-old could manage 12 goals in the Serie A. Immobile is known for his intricate movement and goal-scoring instincts.

Victor Osimhen, SSC Napoli

The game-changer from last season, Osimhen will look to continue his purple patch for Napoli. The Nigerian striker clinched the Golden Boot last season, scoring 26 times in the Serie A. Osimhen is a multi-faceted marksman who has the physicality and the speed to glide past defenders. His intelligent movement in the box and aerial prowess make him an even bigger goal threat.

Lautaro Martinez, Inter Milan

Lautaro Martinez has been banging in goals for Inter Milan consistently in Serie A for some seasons now. He returned with 21 goals for the Nerazzurri last season in the league, finishing just behind Osimhen. Overall, he has scored 102 goals in 238 appearances for Inter. Nicknamed El Toro, Lautaro is known for his tenacity, explosiveness, and tactical awareness in the final third.

Share this timeline