Alzarri Joseph completes 100 wickets in T20 cricket: Key stats

Sports

Alzarri Joseph completes 100 wickets in T20 cricket: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 06, 2023 | 08:53 pm 2 min read

Joseph made his T20I debut last year (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph has completed 100 wickets in T20 cricket. The right-arm speedster reached the milestone in the second T20I against India. Joseph needed a solitary wicket to get the mark ahead of the game. The speed merchant has emerged as a vital part of the WI team across formats. Here we decode his T20 stats.

100 T20 wickets for Joseph

Joseph completed 100 T20 wickets in 86 games with his economy being over 8.4. Meanwhile, his average is under 25, which speaks volumes of his wicket-taking abilities. He has recorded three four-wicket hauls and a couple of fifers in the format. The 26-year-old has also made a significant mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as well.

Here are his T20I numbers

Joseph made his T20I debut against India in July last year. Standing in his 14th game in the format, he has raced to 23 wickets with his economy rate being over 7.7. The tally includes a five-wicket haul as well. No other WI bowler has taken more T20I wickets since Joseph's debut in the format.

Best figures in IPL

Joseph made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2019. He claimed 6/12 in the contest, the best individual figures in IPL to date. The pacer, who is currently a part of the Gujarat Titans set-up, now owns 20 wickets in 19 IPL games at an economy of 9.19. In 44 CPL games, he has scalped 48 wickets at an economy of 8.26.

Share this timeline