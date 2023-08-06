Suryakumar Yadav features in his 50th T20I: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall August 06, 2023

SKY is closing in on 1,700 runs in T20I cricket

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav is set to bat in his 50th T20 International. The 2nd T20I against West Indies at the Providence Stadium, Guyana, marked SKY's milestone match. Although Suryakumar hasn't aced ODI cricket yet, he is India's Run Machine in the shortest format. His 360-degree gameplay has been a feature of his batting. Here are the key stats.

Why does this story matter?

Suryakumar has been a force to reckon with in T20I cricket, and his numbers are nothing but sensational. He is even the top-ranked T20I batter at the moment, having maintained a firm lead. The dasher, who can bat at different positions, has the ability to play all around the park, which makes him a greater asset. SKY is now playing his 50th T20I.

50th T20I appearance for SKY

Suryakumar has become just the 16th Indian cricketer to play 50 T20Is. He overtook Shreyas Iyer, who has appeared in 49 T20Is so far. Notably, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the only Indians to have featured in over 100 T20Is.

Only Indian with 1,000 T20I runs in a year

Suryakumar has been ruling the format since his debut in March 2021. He boasts 1,696 runs in 49 T20Is at 45.83, striking at 174.12. The tally includes three centuries and 13 fifties. Last year, SKY became the first Indian cricketer to slam over 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year. He finished with 1,164 runs in 2022, striking at 187.43.

Over 6,500 runs in T20 cricket

Earlier this year, Suryakumar completed 6,500 runs in T20 cricket. He touched this mark in his 258th appearance in the format. While he averages over 35 in the format, his strike rate is 151.43. The tally includes four tons and 42 fifties.

