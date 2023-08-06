West Indies vs India, 2nd T20I: Pandya opts to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 06, 2023 | 07:38 pm 1 min read

The second T20I between West Indies and India is under the threat of being affected by rain

India will have redemption in mind as they meet West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series. The hosts displayed a commendable show in the opener and walked away with a narrow four-run win. The Men in Blue were let down by their batters as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Here is the toss update.

Rain likely to affect the contest

The Providence Stadium in Guyana will host the match on August 6. With the track being on the slower side, batters would be required to show application. Spinners can be mighty effective. Notably, 122 reads the average first innings score here in T20Is. Fans can watch the match live on Doordarshan from 8:00pm IST in various languages and live-stream on FanCode and JioCinema.

IND vs WI - Here are the playing XIs

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy. India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi.

