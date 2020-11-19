The likes of Italy and Belgium have reached the four-team finals of the UEFA Nations League. Italy's 2-0 win at Bosnia-Herzegovina sealed top spot in League A Group 1, whereas, top-ranked Belgium booked their place with a 4-2 win over Belgium in Group 2. They join Spain and France in a mouth-watering Nations League Finals. Here are the records broken.

Lukaku Brilliant Romelu Lukaku smashes these feats

Romelu Lukaku was at the double as Belgium thumped Denmark 4-2. Lukaku has been involved in six goals in his last four games for Belgium (5G 1A). He also has the most goals in League A. The forward has raced to 57 goals for Belgium. Mid-fielder Kevin De Bruyne has now registered seven assists in his last six outings for club and country.

Italy Italy extend unbeaten run under Mancini

According to Opta, Italy are unbeaten in their last 22 games under Roberto Mancini. It's the best run for the Italian National team since July 2006, under Marcello Lippi (25). Andrea Belotti became the 35th different player to score 10+ goals for Italy. Domenico Berardi has scored three goals for Italy this year (highest).

England England win dead rubber at Wembley

In League A Group 2, England sailed past Iceland 4-0, thanks to a brace for youngster Phil Foden. The Three Lions have won 20 of their last 22 competitive internationals at Wembley, scoring 66 goals and allowing only eight. As per BBC, England had three players aged 21 or younger score in the same match for the first time since February 1883 versus Ireland.

Do you know? Foden breaks Bobby Charlton's record

Foden is now the youngest player in England's history to score more than once in a match at Wembley, aged 20 years and 174 days. He has broken the record held by Bobby Charlton in May 1958 versus Portugal (20 years and 208 days).

