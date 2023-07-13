Aston Villa sign Pau Torres for €32.5m: Decoding his stats

Sports

Aston Villa sign Pau Torres for €32.5m: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 13, 2023 | 01:46 pm 2 min read

Premier League club Aston Villa have completed the signing of defender Pau Torres from Villarreal (Photo credit: Twitter/@AVFCOfficial)

Premier League club Aston Villa have completed the signing of defender Pau Torres from Villarreal. Torres, who worked with Unai Emery in the past at Villarreal, has made the switch to England, subject to international clearance and a successful visa application. As per Fabrizio Romano, Torres has been roped in for €32.5m fee plus €5m add-ons. We decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

The 26-year-old central defender is one of the best in his positions and played a key role in helping Villarreal win the UEFA Europa League in 2020-21 under Emery. He has also become a key player for the Spain football team, playing both at Euro 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Torres brings more dynamism to Villa's defense and will boost the squad.

A look at Torres's club career in stats

Torres started his career with Villarreal B in Spain's second division. He spent two seasons, scoring twice in 65 matches. He also spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Malaga in the second division, scoring once in 40 appearances. He became a prominent figure for Villarreal from 2019-20 onward. Torres made 173 appearances in total for the Spanish side, scoring 12 goals.

Breaking down Torres's La Liga 2022-23 season in numbers

Torres made 34 appearances in La Liga 2022-23, scoring once. As per Opta, Torres made 195 ball recoveries, clocked five shots on target, and created 14 chances. He attempted 2,163 passes, completing 1,846 with an accuracy of 85.34%. Torres completed 27 take-ons and made 42 tackles, besides winning 59 aerial duels and 86 ground duels. He made 13 interceptions, 139 clearances, and 27 blocks.

Torres is Aston Villa's second summer signing

Torres is Aston Villa's second signing in the ongoing summer transfer window. Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans arrived on a free transfer from relegated Leicester City before this. Villa, who finished seventh in the Premier League last season, secured qualification for the Europa Conference League. With experienced and quality names in Tielemans and Torres, Villa get a shield and this will enhance them to fight.

Share this timeline