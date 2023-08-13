Premier League 2023-24, Chelsea hold Liverpool 1-1: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 13, 2023 | 11:25 pm 2 min read

Chelsea's new defensive recruit Axel Disasi equalized for the Blues in the 37th minute (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Chelsea started their new era under Mauricio Pochettino with a 1-1 draw versus Liverpool on matchday one of the Premier League 2023-24 season on Sunday. The Reds went ahead when Luis Diaz scored in the 18th minute. However, Chelsea's new defensive recruit Axel Disasi equalized for the Blues in the 37th minute. Both sides failed to break the lockdown in the second half.

Salah continues his brilliance on matchday one in the PL

Mohamed Salah provided the assist for Diaz's goal. As per Opta, he has been directly involved in 12 goals in seven appearances on matchday one of a Premier League season, scoring eight goals and providing four assists. However, for the first time, Salah has failed to score on matchday one in the PL. In 232 Premier League appearances, Salah has raced to 60 assists.

Seven draws in a row between the two sides

Chelsea and Liverpool have played out seven successive draws in all competitions. Before Sunday's 1-1 draw, each of the last four games between the two sides ended in 0-0 affairs.

Key numbers for the sides on matchday 1

Liverpool haven't lost their opening Premier League game in any of the last 11 campaigns (W8 D3). Their last draw came against West Brom back in 2012-13. This was just the second time the two sides met on matchday 1 of the Premier League. Chelsea claimed the previous clash 2-1 at Anfield in the 2003-04 season.

How did the match pan out?

The first half was an enticing affair. Diaz slotted home the opener after Salah cut in and curled a ball at the back post. He then had a goal ruled out by VAR for offside before Disasi equalized. The Reds failed to deal with a loose ball from a Chelsea corner. Ben Chilwell then had a goal ruled out. The second half was bland.

