Rashford signs five-year contract with Manchester United: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 19, 2023 | 04:42 pm 3 min read

Marcus Rashford has scored 123 goals for Manchester United (Photo credit: Twitter/@ManUtd)

Marcus Rashford has reached an agreement with Manchester United to stay for five more years. The England international had a lot of interest from other European clubs but decided to sign a new contract with the Red Devils. His new contract will keep him at the club till 2028, and it makes him one of the highest-paid players. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Rashford joined Manchester United when he was seven. He has grown in stature at this club and is a proper fan favorite. The England international also found his mojo back under coach Erik ten Hag last season and will aim to continue that momentum for seasons ahead. With United back in the Champions League this season, Rashford will play a big role.

Determined to win more trophies: Rashford

"I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drive me every time I have the honor of wearing the shirt," Rashford stated. He is eager to win more trophies. "I've already had some amazing experiences at this club and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead."

Rashford's stats at Manchester United

Rashford, who rose through the United youth setup, has netted 123 goals in 359 senior-team appearances. As per FootyStats, he has also provided 52 assists. His best performance came last season as he netted 30 goals and provided nine assists from 55 appearances across competitions. Rashford's best goals tally in the Premier League also happened last season as he scored 17 goals.

11th highest goal-scorer for Manchester United

With 123 goals from 359 appearances for the Red Devils, Rashford currently sits in the 11th spot among the all-time highest goal-scorer for Manchester United. Wayne Rooney leads the race with 253 goals, followed by Denis Law (195), and Sir Bobby Charlton (173).

Breaking down Rashford's Premier League 2022-23 season in numbers

The 25-year-old was a mainstay for Ten Hag last season as he featured in 35 Premier League fixtures, scoring 17 goals and providing five assists. As per Opta, Rashford registered 81 shots (excluding blocks), out of which 50 were on target. The attacker struck the woodwork twice. He also completed 613 of his 779 attempted passes with a pass accuracy of 78.69%.

A look at Rashford's trophy cabinet at Manchester United

In his 18-year stay at Old Trafford, Rashford has won some silverware. However, he is determined to win more in the coming years. He won the Under-21 Premier League in the 2015-16 season. With the senior side, he clinched the FA Community Shield (2017). He also won the EFL Cup twice (2017, 2023), FA Cup (2016), and the Europa League in the 2016-17 season.

