Maharashtra minister sacked for playing 'rummy' in Assembly given Sports 
Maharashtra minister sacked for playing 'rummy' in Assembly given Sports 
He has been moved to the Sports and Youth Welfare Ministry

Maharashtra minister sacked for playing 'rummy' in Assembly given Sports 

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 01, 2025
11:53 am
What's the story

Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate has been stripped of his agriculture portfolio after he was caught playing 'Rummy' during an Assembly session. He has been moved to the Sports and Youth Welfare Ministry. The incident came to light when Nationalist Congress Party MLA Rohit Pawar shared videos on X, showing Kokate engrossed in the game while proceedings were underway. In a late-night development on Thursday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar decided to relieve him from the post.

Video shows him playing the card game 

Defense stance

Kokate denied allegations of playing game

Kokate, who belongs to Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP, defended himself, saying he was trying to turn off a notification on his phone. He denied playing a game during the session. However, opposition members argued that turning off a notification wouldn't take that long. "The agriculture portfolio wasn't simply swapped. This was a deliberate move after CM Fadnavis pushed for action," TOI reported, quoting a senior official.

Controversial remarks

Kokate's controversial tenure as Agriculture Minister

Kokate's eight-month tenure as Agriculture Minister was marred by controversy, including his recent statement comparing farmers to beggars. "Nowadays, even beggars do not take a single rupee. However, we gave crop insurance to farmers for one rupee. Some people misused this scheme," he had said. He had also spoken about how Ladki Bahin expenses were affecting schemes and poll promises of other departments. Dattatraya Bharane has replaced him as Agriculture Minister in the Maharashtra government.