Maharashtra minister sacked for playing 'rummy' in Assembly given Sports 

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate's video of him playing Junglee Rummy, an online card game, on his phone in the Legislative Assembly proves how the BJP led state government is 'Gambling' with the lives of farmers. Farmers are committing suicide due to lack of… pic.twitter.com/9WZpwtvSsG

Kokate, who belongs to Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP, defended himself, saying he was trying to turn off a notification on his phone. He denied playing a game during the session. However, opposition members argued that turning off a notification wouldn't take that long. "The agriculture portfolio wasn't simply swapped. This was a deliberate move after CM Fadnavis pushed for action," TOI reported, quoting a senior official.

Controversial remarks

Kokate's controversial tenure as Agriculture Minister

Kokate's eight-month tenure as Agriculture Minister was marred by controversy, including his recent statement comparing farmers to beggars. "Nowadays, even beggars do not take a single rupee. However, we gave crop insurance to farmers for one rupee. Some people misused this scheme," he had said. He had also spoken about how Ladki Bahin expenses were affecting schemes and poll promises of other departments. Dattatraya Bharane has replaced him as Agriculture Minister in the Maharashtra government.