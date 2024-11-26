Summarize Simplifying... In short Eknath Shinde has resigned, despite support from Shiv Sena MLAs, as the BJP backs Devendra Fadnavis for Maharashtra's Chief Minister role.

The BJP's strategic edge is bolstered by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP's support, needing only one more ally to secure a majority in the Assembly.

Amidst delays in the CM announcement and speculation of President's Rule, Fadnavis is in Delhi discussing government formation, while Shinde remains a strong contender due to his party's performance and continued backing. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Maharashtra CM post tussle after state polls

Eknath Shinde resigns as BJP backs Fadnavis for Maharashtra CM

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:14 pm Nov 26, 202401:14 pm

What's the story The question of who will assume the role of Maharashtra's Chief Minister following the Mahayuti's resounding success in the state elections remains unresolved on the third day. With the term of the 14th state Assembly concluding today, incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has stepped down. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition has yet to finalize its decision regarding the leadership position. The BJP, which won 132 seats, is pushing for former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to return to the post.

Political backing

NCP's support for Fadnavis complicates CM selection

However, Shiv Sena MLAs are backing incumbent Shinde to remain chief minister. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP (41 seats) is reportedly backing Fadnavis. The support gives BJP a strategic edge as it only needs one ally to cross the majority mark of 145 in the 288-member Assembly. Nevertheless, Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske has cited the "Bihar model" to argue for Shinde's continuation as chief minister, referring to how BJP allowed JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar to lead despite fewer seats.

Leadership endorsement

BJP leaders and RSS support Fadnavis's leadership

BJP's Pravin Darekar stressed that "the people had given a mandate to Devendra Fadnavis," underscoring his leadership qualities and coordination skills. The RSS, which played a crucial role in BJP's victory, also backs Fadnavis for the position. On the other hand, Shinde insists no pre-poll pact states that the party with the most seats should get the CM post automatically. He said senior leaders of all three parties would decide together.

Government formation

Delay in CM announcement leads to speculation

The delay in naming a chief minister has fueled speculation about President's Rule being imposed if a new government isn't formed before the current Assembly term ends. However, officials have quashed these fears, stating that the 15th Assembly is already constituted following election procedures. As talks continue, Fadnavis has flown to Delhi for talks with top BJP leadership on government formation. Meanwhile, Shinde remains a strong contender given his party's performance and continued support from Shiv Sena members.