By Chanshimla Varah 10:07 am Oct 05, 202410:07 am

What's the story Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Sachin Kurmi was killed by unidentified individuals in Byculla, Mumbai, on Friday night. The Mumbai Police said that Kurmi, a taluka president in the party, was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon behind the MHADA colony. "A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," they said.

The incident occurred around 12:30am after which the police were alerted and promptly arrived at the scene. The injured Kurmi was rushed to JJ Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival. His body has been taken into custody for post-mortem examination. The police believe that two to three individuals were involved in this attack but have not yet identified any suspects.