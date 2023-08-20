Frequent rallies, new leaders: Sharad Pawar's new strategy for NCP

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 20, 2023

Sharad Pawar's new plan to tackle NCP power tussle in Maharashtra

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar has reportedly devised a new plan to tackle the power struggle with his nephew Ajit Pawar, who joined hands with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Maharashtra. According to reports, the veteran politician has brought three strategic changes to the NCP's activities, and here's all you need to know about the same.

Why does this story matter?

This comes after Congress leader and Maharashtra Assembly's Leader of Opposition, Vijay Wadettiwar, claimed on Saturday that the Maharashtra Assembly elections may take place as early as December. The state polls will hold significant importance as they are likely to happen before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It is worth recalling that the 2019 assembly elections in the state took place in October.

NCP to hold public rallies at strategic places

According to The Indian Express, holding public rallies at strategic places in different regions of Maharashtra once every eight to 10 days is one of the key strategies pitched by NCP chief Pawar. Providing some insight into it, a party leader told the publication, "It has been decided that instead of one long tour, rallies will be held at regular intervals in strategic locations."

New, young faces to get key roles in NCP

Furthermore, new and young faces that never got a place on the stage previously will reportedly be given key responsibilities in the NCP and its activities. While seniors like Jitendra Awhad and Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil continue to be by Pawar's side, young leaders like Ravikant Varpe and Mehbub Sheikh from the party's youth wing have also been working closely with Pawar lately.

Political, social equations being considered by NCP

Moreover, the NCP is reportedly trying to rope in new and influential people, considering certain political and social equations. For example, Baban Gite—a rival of Ajit's close aide and minister, Dhananjay Munde, who belongs to the OBC Vanjari community—recently joined the party in Beed. Similarly, Shahu Maharaj, reportedly a descendant of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, has reportedly agreed to oversee a public rally in Kolhapur.

Pawar's recent attack on Ajit-led NCP rebels

Separately, on Thursday, the NCP president attacked Ajit and other NCP rebels during a rally in Beed for switching sides. "Run after power but at least show humanity for those because of whom you have become something (in your life), if you don't do this then people will teach you a lesson," news outlet Hindustan Times quoted Pawar as saying.

