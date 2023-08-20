DMK won't stop until NEET is abolished: CM MK Stalin

August 20, 2023

Stalin vows DMK will continue until NEET is abolished in Tamil Nadu

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday vowed that his party would not rest until the state is exempted from the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET). According to the news agency PTI, Stalin also attacked the state Governor RN Ravi for his recent remarks that he would never back the DMK-led state government's anti-NEET bill.

Why does this story matter?

Notably, Stalin's remarks came as the DMK's student and medical wings launched a state-wide one-day hunger strike on Sunday. It was held under the leadership of the CM's son and TN's Youth Welfare and Sports Department Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin. Moreover, this protest is also in response to the state governor's refusal to sign the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government's anti-NEET bill.

Stalin calls Tamil Nadu governor 'postman'

While further criticizing Ravi, Stalin asserted that the matter was now in the hands of President Droupadi Murmu, and the governor's role was simply that of a "postman." Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the DMK also attacked the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) regarding the issue. It claimed the AIADMK "committed an unforgivable betrayal" to the state regarding the NEET exam matter.

Check out DMK's post here

Details on DMK's anti-NEET hunger strike

Meanwhile, the DMK's state-wide hunger strike began at 9:00am and continued until 5:00pm on Sunday. Before the protest, party leaders also observed a minute of silence for NEET aspirants who died by suicide in the state. State Health Minister M Subramanian, MP Dayanidhi Maran, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister Sekar Babu, MP Kanimozli NVN Somu, and several other DMK cadres took part in the hunger strike.

Visuals of DMK's hunger strike from Chennai

Previous criticism of Ravi by DMK's Elangovan

Earlier on Saturday, DMK leader TKS Elangovan also bashed Ravi, saying, "The governor is an appointed person who doesn't have popular support. He disrespected the Assembly resolution. What is the attitude he is showing?" "He cannot say that. His duty is to sign or return the paper with a reason. He cannot say no to any Bill passed by the legislature," ANI quoted Elangovan as saying.

DMK 'politicizing' NEET: Annamalai

Last week, Tamil Nadu's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K Annamalai accused the state government of "politicizing" the NEET issue. "NEET is a non-issue but the DMK has turned it into an emotional subject which has now led to the suicides of students," alleged Annamalai. "They (DMK) are making politics out of this," PTI quoted the state BJP chief as saying.

