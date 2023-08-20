Congress reconstitutes CWC; Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot among panel membersPolitics
August 20, 2023 | 02:37 pm 1 min read
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday reportedly reconstituted the party's top decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee (CWC). According to the official list, Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Shashi Tharoor are among the new entrants of the panel. Others who have been included in the CWC include Naseer Hussain, Alka Lamba, Supriya Srinate, Praniti Shinde, Pawan Khera, Ganesh Godiyal, and Yashomati Thakur.