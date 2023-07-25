Karnataka: JD(S) denies allying with BJP to unseat Congress

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 25, 2023 | 07:51 pm 2 min read

JD(S)﻿ chief HD Deve Gowda rubbished speculations about banding together with any other party

Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday rubbished speculations about banding together with any other party saying, "There is no question of aligning with anybody." The statement comes after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar claimed that some leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the JD(S) were plotting to topple the Congress government in Karnataka.

Why does this story matter?

In a thumping victory in May this year, the Congress came to power in Karnataka by winning 135 of 224 seats in the State Legislative Assembly elections. The BJP won 66 seats, while the JD(S) bagged 19 seats. Earlier, amid allegations of horse trading, the BJP came to power in Karnataka in 2019 by toppling the elected Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

Will fight battle independently: Deve Gowda

Shivakumar on alleged BJP, JD(S) meeting in Singapore

Shivakumar claimed the BJP and JD(S) leaders were planning a meeting in Singapore. He alleged, "Some BJP and JD(S) leaders are trying to have a pact. Enemies are becoming friends... They wanted to have a meeting in Bengaluru and in Delhi but could not. Now tickets have been booked (for Singapore)." The BJP quipped by saying, "No outsider is needed to topple this government."

Ensure win on 20 LS seats: Shivakumar to MLAs

On Tuesday, Shivakumar said, "They [BJP and JD(S)]cannot destabilize our government. They are making some political strategy for their political gains, but nothing will work." In May, he told Karnataka Congress MLAs to work toward winning 20 of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Fulfill your promises first: JD(S) leader CM Ibrahim

Know how to make or bring CM down: Congress leader

The development comes after the JD(S)'s second-in-command and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy said last week that his party and the BJP have decided to work together. Meanwhile, a rift is reportedly developing within the Karnataka Congress as party leader BK Hariprasad, who is reportedly disappointed over not being included in the cabinet, said he knew "how to make or bring the CM down."

