Congress may take 'nuanced approach' on UCC: Report

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 16, 2023 | 01:09 pm 2 min read

Congress is yet to take a stand on UCC

Several top leaders of the Congress—including P Chidambaram, Salman Khurshid, Manish Tewari and KTS Tulsi, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and Vivek Tankha—held a closed-door meeting on Saturday to discuss the party's stand on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Sources told The Indian Express the politicians opined that the Congress should take a "nuanced" view on the issue due to its complexity.

Why does this story matter?

The Centre is yet to announce whether it will table the UCC bill in the Parliament this Monsoon Session. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi triggered a debate after batting for it in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, saying one home cannot have two sets of laws. The UCC seeks to implement common personal laws for all citizens, irrespective of their religion, gender, and sexual orientation.

Congress would declare stance after draft bill is tabled

Reports said the Congress would declare its stand only after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government tables the draft bill on the UCC in the Parliament. The informal committee, which held discussions for nearly two hours, will also submit a comprehensive report to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge. Reports said the Congress would factor in various aspects before coming to a decision.

Congress to support few aspects of UCC

According to The Indian Express, the leaders present at the meeting said the party maintains its disapproval of the idea of "uniformity" and perceived the UCC as an "assault on diversity." "We will support aspects like equality of inheritance. But we will oppose the imposition of uniformity. All depends on the government's intention," a senior leader told the publication.

UCC against idea of diversity: Congress

Asked how the party will take a nuanced position, another leader said, "We can support certain provisions...but on the whole, we will oppose any attempt to impose uniformity as it is against our plural values and the idea of diversity." The Congress has been preventing itself from falling into the "BJP trap," it said.

Opposition camp, BJP's allies divided on UCC

Notably, the opposition camp is already split on the issue, with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supporting the idea in principle. Meanwhile, several allies of the BJP, including the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), have opposed the implementation of the UCC.

