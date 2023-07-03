Politics

Cabinet reshuffle? Modi to chair Council of Ministers' meet today

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 03, 2023

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly chair a meeting of his Council of Ministers on Monday amid several rumors of a possible Cabinet reshuffle. As per reports, the meeting will be held at the newly built convention center at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, which will also host the much-anticipated G20 Summit later this year in September.

BJP's high-level meeting at Modi's residence

Last week, Modi reportedly chaired a meeting with the party's National President, J P Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take stock of the organizational and political affairs of the BJP ahead of the upcoming general elections in 2024. It should also be noted that if a cabinet reshuffle happens, it will play a significant role in the upcoming state elections.

