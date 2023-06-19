India

Manipur: 4,000 pre-fabricated houses to rehabilitate displaced families

The Manipur government will build around 4,000 pre-fabricated houses to temporarily rehabilitate the families displaced due to the ethnic violence raging in the state, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Monday. He also urged the people to trust the Centre and the state government to restore normalcy. Around 47,000 people are currently sheltered in over 300 relief camps across Manipur.

Why does this story matter?

Widespread ethnic violence has engulfed Manipur for over a month and a-half after clashes broke out between the state's tribal communities and the Meiteis, who form the state's majority and have been demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Umpteen houses were torched in the violence, following which the Centre approved a Rs. 102 crore package earlier this month for those displaced.

Government is not silent: Singh

Singh said those who are willing to return to their homes that have been damaged in the violence will be provided assistance under housing schemes and the One Family One Livelihood Scheme. He added that his government is working toward restoring normalcy and isn't silent, in an indirect rebuttal of the opposition parties, which accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of keeping mum.

Very sad state of affairs: Singh

Centre allotted 30,000 MT rice for distribution

Furthermore, Singh said the government is looking for a place to construct the houses. He said that his cabinet ministers, lawmakers, and officials are working hard to evacuate people, set up relief camps, and provide security to those affected. In addition to the relief package, he stated that the Centre has sent 30,000 metric tons (MT) of rice to be distributed among the people.

