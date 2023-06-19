India

Watch: Bhopal man forced to bark like dog, FIR lodged

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 19, 2023 | 05:38 pm 2 min read

A video of a young man being allegedly forced to bark like a dog in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has gone viral on social media. In the nearly one-minute-long video, a group of individuals can be seen shouting at the victim and asking him to apologize for an alleged social media post he had shared.

Details on what happened

"Ask forgiveness. Bark like a dog. Don't run. Whatever Sahil bhai is saying, just do that," a man from the group can be heard saying in the short clip. The victim, who is seen on a leash, can then be heard pleading, "Sahil is my father. He is my elder brother." "Her mother is my mother and my mother is her mother," he added.

Victim asked to name individual over social media post

While the scared youth gets repeatedly asked to say sorry, he responds to the men, saying, "I have said sorry. I have not done anything." The group of men can also be heard questioning the victim about the person who asked him to share the story, to which he responds, "I didn't upload it. Did that at the behest of Shahrukh. He threatens me."

Victim's family blames 'Sahil and his gang'

As per India Today, the victim's family claimed that "Sahil and his gang" forced the youngster to do drugs, convert his religion, and eat meat. They also alleged that the youth was forced to rob his own home and that the police did not take a complaint when the victim's brother approached them. The victim, distressed by the incident, decided to make the video.

TW: Video of youth being bullied

MP home minister orders probe into matter

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narottam Mishra stated that he has directed the Bhopal Police Commissioner to investigate the video, and that a report on it will be submitted within 24 hours. Furthermore, the police have also filed an FIR under relevant sections of the anti-conversion law and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Video of Mishra's response to viral clip

