Manipur: Centre sanctions Rs. 102 crore package for displaced people

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jun 09, 2023, 12:10 pm 2 min read

The Centre has approved Rs. 101.75 crore relief package for the people displaced in Manipur

The Centre has approved Rs. 101.75 crore relief package for the people displaced in strife-torn Manipur based on a directive from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Security Advisor to the Manipur government Kuldiep Singh said on Thursday. He added that the situation in the state is peaceful and no incident of violence has been reported in the last 48 hours.

Why does this story matter?

Ethnic violence in Manipur over the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, among other issues, has continued for over a month.

Mobs torched scores of villages, including 2,000 houses and shops, displacing nearly 40,000 people.

The turmoil has claimed at least 102 lives, while around 11,000 people from Manipur moved to the neighboring states of Assam and Mizoram.

37,450 people in 272 relief camps in Manipur

Singh said that Shah, during his four-day visit to Manipur, directed the state government to send a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for aid to the displaced people. As per reports, currently, 37,450 people from various communities have sought shelter in 272 relief camps and community halls across 13 districts of the state.

Mizoram government forms committee to take care of displaced people

As many as 9,501 tribal people from Manipur have sought refuge in Mizoram, reports quoted an official from Mizoram's capital, Aizawl, as saying. Around 90% of displaced people are in three districts: 3,481 in Kolasib, 3,157 in Aizawl, and 2,390 in Saitual. Meanwhile, the Mizoram government has constituted a committee to take care of the needs of the displaced people.

Total 896 looted arms recovered

Singh also said that another 27 weapons and 245 pieces of ammunition were recovered from Imphal East district's Porompot, while another weapon and two bombs were seized in Bishnupur in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 896 arms, 11,763 ammunition, and 200 explosives of different kinds have been recovered. Authorities earlier confirmed that 2,000 arms were stolen from government armories.

Curfew relaxed for 12 hours in valley districts

While combing operations were intensified, curfew has been relaxed for 12 hours in five valley districts and for 8-10 hours in neighboring hill districts, while there is no curfew in six other hill districts. Singh said 294 empty vehicles were headed to Jiribam from Imphal on Thursday, while around 220 loaded vehicles left Noney and 198 loaded tankers and trucks left Jiribam.

