Maharashtra: NCP files disqualification petitions against Ajit Pawar, 8 others

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 03, 2023 | 10:52 am 3 min read

NCP files disqualification petitions against 9 MLAs, including Ajit Pawar

After Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar and eight other party MLAs took oath as ministers in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Maharashtra, the party filed a disqualification petition against them with Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. The NCP has also approached the Election Commission of India (ECI), claiming party workers from all districts stand tall with veteran NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Why does this story matter?

On Sunday, Pawar was sworn in as Maharashtra's deputy CM—the third time since 2019—days after he stepped down as Maharashtra Assembly's Leader of the Opposition. Pawar is known for such political stunts. In 2019, he joined hands with Devendra Fadnavis to form a government after rebelling against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). In total, he's been sworn in as a deputy CM five times.

Details on NCP's disqualification petition

While confirming the party's disqualification petition, Maharashtra NCP President Jayant Patil bashed Pawar and other MLAs who took the oath on Sunday by stating, "Nine MLAs can not be a party." According to people close to the development in the NCP, the petition for disqualification against the nine MLAs was filed after alleged instructions from the NCP supremo himself.

Their act is illegal: Maharashtra NCP president

"Their act is illegal, and they kept Sharad Pawar and the party in the dark, following which a complaint was filed with the disciplinary committee of the party headed by Jayprakash Dandegaonkar," Patil said during a press conference. "Following the recommendation of the disciplinary committee, the NCP has moved disqualification petitions against the nine MLAs with the state legislature through a mail," he added.

Patil flags Supreme Court's recent verdict

Patil also stated that the nine MLAs went against the party's policy, adding, "The Supreme Court's recent verdict clearly states that the whip appointed by the party will be considered as official." "Thus, Jitendra Awhad will be considered as an official whip of the party, and it would be applicable to all the MLAs," India Today quoted him as saying.

Supriya Sule reacts to Pawar joining NDA government

On the other hand, Pawar's cousin and newly-appointed NCP Working President Supriya Sule assured on Sunday that these developments in the party would not impact the opposition's unity. Sule stated that while Pawar may hold different views, she could never fight with her elder brother and will always have a love for him as a sister.

What happened is definitely painful: Sule

"We will fight to rebuild the party. I would be happy if the rebels returned to the party. Let's see how things unfold in the future. My relations with Ajit Dada will not change," the NCP working president stated. On the current crisis, she added, "What happened is definitely painful. I will always have respect for Ajit dada. He will always remain my brother."

Recalling Pawar's previous political stunts

This is not the first time Pawar has pulled off such a political stunt. Similar to the current situation, he rebelled and became the Maharastra deputy CM in 2019 in the then-BJP-led government, which got dissolved within 72 hours. Moreover, Pawar and seven NCP MLAs allegedly went missing earlier this April, triggering widespread rumors of them joining the saffron brigade.

