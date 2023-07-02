Politics

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar's defection triggers political crisis, parties react

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 02, 2023 | 08:31 pm 3 min read

NCP leader Ajit Pawar's defection has triggered a political crisis in Maharashtra

Maharashtra witnessed yet another political shocker on Sunday after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government in the state. While the ruling coalition partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has termed it a "boost for PM Narendra Modi's development works," the Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed Pawar's move indicated that CM Shinde's future was in jeopardy.

Why does this story matter?

The development comes days after Pawar decided to step down as Maharashtra Assembly's Leader of the Opposition. This is for the third time since 2019 that he was sworn in as Maharashtra's deputy CM. Notably, in 2019, Pawar quietly left the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, joining hands with the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to form a government that lasted for only 72 hours.

Pawar's entry means Shinde's future in jeopardy: Sanjay Raut

Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that Pawar's move indicated that Shinde's future was in danger. He said that taking support from Pawar and his supporters despite having close to 170 MLAs showed the Shinde government was scared of losing power. Raut claimed Shinde would lose the CM's chair as he and his supporters would soon be disqualified.

'Let them have their way': Raut's jibe at defection move

AAP calls PM Modi 'biggest patron of corruption'

On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Spokesperson, Sanjay Singh, slammed PM Modi on Sunday by calling him the "biggest patron of corruption" after Pawar and eight other MLAs joined the Shinde-led Maharashtra government. Reacting to the development, the AAP leader said the prime minister promised to take action against corruption but appointed a leader like Pawar as the Maharashtra deputy CM.

Maharashtra has 'triple engine' government now: Shinde

Soon after the NCP's Pawar and eight MLAs were sworn into his cabinet, however, Shinde said, "Now, Maharashtra has a 'triple engine' sarkar. Our people's government will operate at the speed of a bullet train." "We are united on the platform of state development. Our government now comprises one chief minister and two deputy chief ministers. Ajit Pawar supported our development goals," he added.

'Boost to PM Modi's development work': BJP

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated, "All those joining us are welcome." He added, "This will give a boost to PM Narendra Modi and the state government's development work in the state."

Masterstroke by Sharad Pawar, says Raj Thackeray

Pawar is an old political stuntman

Interestingly, Pawar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew, is known for pulling off such political stunts, much like Shinde's June 2022 move. He rebelled against the MVA in 2019 and became the deputy CM in the then-Fadnavis-led BJP government, which was dissolved before the floor test. In April 2023, too, Pawar and seven party MLAs reportedly went missing triggering speculation they may join the BJP.

Know about 2022 crisis that toppled MVA government

In June 2022, a faction of Shiv Sena MLAs led by then-cabinet minister Shinde revolted against Uddhav Thackeray's administration, which led to the collapse of the MVA government in the state. The dissident MLAs subsequently joined hands with the BJP and formed a government led by Shinde. At the time, Pawar blamed Thackeray for this, saying, "Some people remained inattentive instead of showing urgency."

