Politics

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar explains why he joined BJP-Shiv Sena alliance

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar explains why he joined BJP-Shiv Sena alliance

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 02, 2023 | 06:28 pm 3 min read

Pawar joined the Maharashtra government on Sunday

Shortly after taking oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra on Sunday, Ajit Pawar addressed a press conference to explain why he joined CM Eknath Shinde's coalition government. "If we can go with Shiv Sena﻿, we can go with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It is for the state's development," the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader reportedly said.

Modi working toward India's development: Pawar

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pawar further stated, "There can be no doubt that Modi is working toward developing the country." "Modi is also popular in other countries. Everyone appreciates his leadership. We will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with the BJP, and that is why we have taken this decision," he added.

Pawar lashes out at opposition's bid for united front

Criticizing the opposition's bid for a united front, in which NCP National President Sharad Pawar is also playing a significant role, Pawar said that there had been meetings without any output. "I have not seen a single leader from the opposition who is fighting for the cause of the country. In fact, since 1984, no leader singlehandedly led the country," Pawar further claimed.

Joined government as real NCP, says Pawar

Talking about his control over his party, the new Maharashtra deputy CM said he has joined the ruling Shiv Sena and BJP alliance as the "real NCP." "I will fight for the party name and symbol," Pawar said. He added, "We [he and eight other MLAs] have taken the oath, and a few more ministers will be added in the next [cabinet] expansion."

Pawar reportedly has support of majority of NCP MLAs

In a stunning turn of events on Sunday, Pawar—reportedly backed by 43 of 53 NCP MLAs—reached Raj Bhavan in Mumbai to take oath as the deputy CM and join the Maharashtra government. Earlier, in 2019, he became then-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's deputy after the BJP-Shiv Sena split. However, the government lasted only 80 hours as Pawar was unable to gather support from his party.

MVA alliance fell after Shinde revolted against Thackeray

Following the chaos, now Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray became the CM as the undivided Sena joined hands with the NCP and the Congress to form the Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA) government. However, the alliance fell when Shinde and 39 MLAs rebelled, leading to the Sena split. In June 2022, Shinde became the CM with the BJP's support and Fadnavis as his deputy.

Share this timeline