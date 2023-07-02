Politics

Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot meets MLAs after Congress's Chhattisgarh 'solution'

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 02, 2023 | 04:36 pm 2 min read

Pilot returned from Delhi to Jaipur last week

Sachin Pilot, former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, has reportedly been meeting his supporters and MLAs in Jaipur since his return from Delhi last week. This comes after the Congress's hasty decision to appoint TS Singh Deo—Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's rival—as the state's deputy CM in a quick fix. The buzz in Chattisgarh has turned the focus again to the unresolved feud in Rajasthan.

Pilot congratulated Deo on Wednesday

Deo was eyeing CM post in Chhattisgarh

Disagreements in Chhattisgarh began after Deo, in 2021, claimed his right to the CM post, alleging that the Congress had promised him a rotational arrangement after the 2018 election win. However, Baghel—with the support of 55 out of 70 Congress MLAs—said he would not give up the position. Finally, the Gandhis intervened and decided Baghel would continue as the state CM.

Pilot revolted against Gehlot in 2020

The Chhattisgarh struggle was similar to Rajasthan's in 2020 when Pilot, as then-deputy CM, revolted against CM Ashok Gehlot. However, Gehlot, who had the support of the majority of Congress MLAs at the time, prevented his government from any threat and sacked Pilot. Meanwhile, the latter's solo campaign against Gehlot and continuous criticism of his own party government for years has embarrassed the Congress.

Power tussle continues in Rajasthan

Last year, Gehlot's upper hand in the power tussle was shaken after MLAs supporting him threatened mass resignation amid reports that Pilot could replace him. This came as Gehlot decided to compete for the Congress president's post. However, the crisis was prevented after the party chose Mallikarjun Kharge in its presidential election. Both Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh will go to polls later this year.

