Politics

Will Digvijaya Singh run for Congress president? Details here

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 28, 2022, 09:01 pm 3 min read

Earlier, Digvijaya Singh had reportedly said he will file a nomination if the high command asked him to.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and a veteran Congress leader, Digvijaya Singh may also run for Congress president, reports said on Wednesday. Set to return to Delhi today evening, the senior leader will file his nomination on September 30, an India Today report said. The development comes amid high-level political drama surrounding apparent frontrunner Ashok Gehlot in his home state of Rajasthan.

Context Why does this story matter?

The grand old party will hold the presidential election in October and, in all likelihood, may get a non-Gandhi leader at its helm.

While Gehlot was considered the "Gandhi family" candidate, reports previously said that the political "rebellion" in Jaipur over the weekend diminished his chances.

However, while the Rajasthan CM is still in contention, many more non-Gandhi names have been doing the rounds.

After Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor, Singh may now become the third candidate in the race to lead the Congress. The 75-year-old reportedly told NDTV, "I have not discussed this with anybody. I have not sought permission from the high command...Leave it to me whether I will contest or not." However, according to other reports, he will file his nomination on D-day (September 30).

Race Singh didn't want his name out of the race: Reports

Currently in Kerala for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Singh had reportedly said he will file a nomination if the high command asked him to. Earlier, when asked about Gehlot and Tharoor as possible presidents, he had said, "Let's see. I am not ruling myself out also, why do you want to keep me out?" However, in Jabalpur last week, he reportedly refused to contest.

Jaipur Desert storm: Rajasthan Congress goes haywire

Gehlot will reportedly meet Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, a day after Congress issued show-cause notices to three Rajasthan MLAs to explain their "grave indiscipline". Notably, Gehlot will share the stance of 102 MLAs who had earlier threatened mass resignation if Sachin Pilot replaces him as CM. While the Gandhis were upset with him for allegedly plotting the rebellion, he may still contest for president.

Polls Presidential polls approaching soon

The presidential polls are scheduled to take place on October 17 and the results will be announced on October 19. As per reports, only Tharoor and Pawan Bansal have taken the nomination papers, but the latter denies taking it for himself. Amid the chaos, it has been reported that Singh, Kumari Selja, KC Venugopal, or Mallikarjun Kharge may also file nominations.