Congress president polls: Digvijaya to file nomination; Gehlot, Sonia meet

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 29, 2022, 10:38 am 3 min read

While the Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is still in contention, many more non-Gandhi names have been doing the rounds.

Congress stalwart and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh left for Delhi on Wednesday night reportedly to file his nomination on Friday for the party's presidential polls. Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also reached Delhi on Wednesday night to meet Sonia Gandhi as his fate contesting the party president's post remains uncertain following the high-voltage drama that unfolded in the state on Sunday.

Context Why does this story matter?

The grand old party will hold the presidential election in October and, in all likelihood, may get a non-Gandhi leader at its helm.

While Gehlot was considered the "Gandhi family" candidate, reports previously said that the political "rebellion" in Jaipur over the weekend diminished his chances.

However, while the Rajasthan CM is still in contention, many more non-Gandhi names have been doing the rounds.

Information Gehlot met ministers, MLAs before leaving for Delhi

Singh flew for Delhi from Kerala along with All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal where they were marching with Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Before Gehlot left for Delhi, some ministers and MLAs paid him a visit at his residence. It is speculated that he will convey the grievances of the party's 102 MLAs to Sonia Gandhi.

Twitter Post Congress disciplined under Sonia Gandhi, says Gehlot

ये हमारी पार्टी की परम्परा आज भी है, 50 साल से देख रहा हूँ, नबर वन जो होता है कांग्रेस प्रेसिडेंट, इंदिरा जी के वक्त से मैं देख रहा हूँ, राजीव जी के वक्त से मैं देख रहा हूँ, चाहे नरसिम्हा राव जी थे, सोनिया गांधी जी कांग्रेस प्रेसिडेंट हैं, हमेशा कांग्रेस के अंदर डिसिप्लिन है। pic.twitter.com/MrayXZDNyM — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 28, 2022

Discipline Congress only national party to survive: Gehlot

Speaking to reporters on reaching Delhi, Gehlot snubbed questions regarding the party's internal tussle and called it part and parcel of politics. He said that the entire party across India was disciplined under Sonia Gandhi, which is why it could survive as the only national party reported News18. Earlier, his rival Sachin Pilot had gone to Delhi ahead of any decision regarding Rajasthan.

Others Who others are considered for the race?

The grand old party is said to be considering other contestants for the presidential post including veterans such as Mallikarjun Kharge, AK Antony, Kamal Nath, Ambika Soni, and Pawan Kumar Bansal. However, most of them have ruled out the possibility of contesting the election. Gandhi reportedly called Antony and Sushilkumar Shinde for consultation regarding the situation, as per a report by News18.

Details Kamal Nath plans to focus on 2023 state elections

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath said he didn't wish to contest the party president's post as the state goes into polls next year. The presidential polls are scheduled to take place on October 16 and the results will be announced on October 19. Reportedly, only Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Bansal have taken the nomination papers, but the latter denies taking it for himself.