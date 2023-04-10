Lifestyle

Why Jaipur's Gudliya suite costs Rs. 5.7 lakh/night

Nestled in the heart of Jaipur, lies a haven of luxury - The Gudliya Suite at the City Palace. This lavish suite offers an indulgent escape from the hubbub of the city, where you can relax and unwind with great panache. But wait, hold onto your seats, it costs an incredible Rs. 5.7 lakh per night. Here's all about this ultra-luxury suite.

The visionary Maharaja Sawai Jaisingh II built the City Palace in the year 1727. The palace showcases the Rajput architecture of the 18th century and has grand corridors, reception halls, crystal chandeliers, wall carvings, decorations, and a museum. It is a popular tourist attraction that has hosted notable figures like Bill Clinton, Prince Charles, and Jackie Kennedy.

As soon as you land, a designated chauffeur will be waiting to escort you to the grand Gudliya Suite. But that is just the beginning of your regal experience. Once you arrive, you will be handed off to a private butler assigned to cater to all your needs and ensure that your stay is nothing short of majestic.

At the Gudliya Suite, you don't just get a luxurious experience, but also a chance to dive deep into the rich history, culture, and beliefs of the palace. A butler is deployed to cater to your every need. From shopping sprees to local museum tours, these butlers go above and beyond to make sure you have the time of your life.

Upon entering through Chandra Mahal, a courtyard, you will find the first room in a dazzling emerald green with a regal emblem above the entrance. The bedroom beyond it is predominantly powder blue and white, with intricate jaali work on the windows. You then go through to a yellow room which serves as an indoor lounge area.

Indulge in authentic Rajasthani cuisine with a stunning view of the Aravalli range from the terrace. Savor breakfast in the palace gardens with peacocks for company. The dining experience is fit for royalty, offering delectable traditional dishes like laal maas and fine wines and champagne. Two gourmet meals at Baradari, the palace's in-house restaurant, are also included in the menu.

The one-bedroom suite at the ultra-luxurious palace comes with an array of deluxe amenities. It includes a lounge area where you can relax and unwind and also contains a fully equipped kitchen in case you want to cook your favorite meals. The suite's bathroom is a haven of tranquility; the private indoor pool is the ultimate escape to a peaceful swim session.

There is good news for those interested in history and architecture. You can enjoy a free guided tour of the 1700s complex, led by a royal staff member. You'll learn all about the palace's intricate art, decor, and architecture. If you are curious about Jaipur's fascinating stories of war and love, feel free to ask questions. You might even hear some unbelievable folk tales.

The opulence of the Gudliya Suite is matched only by the generosity of the City Palace's owners. All the money earned from guest stays is donated to the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation, an organization dedicated to empowering rural women and artisans throughout Rajasthan. The foundation provides training, education, and support to women and artisans, enabling them to upskill and earn a sustainable income.