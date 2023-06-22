World

'Big deal': PM Modi, Biden to address press conference

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 22, 2023 | 12:45 pm 1 min read

Modi is on a three-day state visit to the US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join United States (US) President Joe Biden to address a press conference on Thursday, the White House said. Calling the event a "big deal," John Kirby, the White House's national security spokesperson, said, "We are just grateful that Prime Minister Modi is participating in a press event at the end of the visit."

Modi never addressed press conferences as PM

Kirby further stated, "We think that's important and we're glad he thinks that's important too." During the press meet, the leaders will take one question each from US and Indian journalists. Notably, Modi is on his first state visit to the US. A press conference is rare for Modi as he has never addressed a single one since coming to power in 2014.

