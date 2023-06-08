Politics

Rahul Gandhi has a habit of criticizing India abroad: Jaishankar

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 08, 2023, 06:29 pm 1 min read

Jaishankar slammed Gandhi for his remarks against PM Modi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the United States (US). Speaking to reporters, Jaishankar said that Gandhi has become used to criticizing India in foreign countries. "Gandhi has a habit of criticizing India abroad. I don't think taking national politics out of the country is in the national interest," he said.

World is watching us: Jaishankar

The foreign minister further said, "The world is watching us. Elections are held, sometimes one party wins, and sometimes the other party wins. If there is no democracy in the country, such a change will not come. Results for all elections would be the same." His statement came after Gandhi made several comments against PM Narendra Modi during his ongoing 10-day US trip.

Modi can explain God how universe works: Gandhi

Mocking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Modi, Gandhi had said that the prime minister was a pretentious know-all who doesn't understand India or the world. "If you sat Modi ji with God, he will explain to God how the universe works and God will get confused about what he has created," he had stated.