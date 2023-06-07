Politics

Akhilesh Yadav backs Arvind Kejriwal against Centre's Delhi ordinance

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 07, 2023, 07:10 pm 1 min read

Kejriwal embarked on a nationwide trip to seek support against the ordinance on May 23

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, to gain his support against the Centre's controversial ordinance. Notably, the ordinance seeks to put bureaucrats above the CM in Delhi and establish the union government's absolute control over the national capital's administrative services.

Ordinance is anti-democratic: Yadav

In a joint press conference, Yadav said, "The ordinance is anti-democratic. I want to assure CM Kejriwal that the SP will support you." Meanwhile, Kejriwal said if the opposition parties come together, then the ordinance can be defeated in the Rajya Sabha. This will also send a message that the PM Narendra Modi-led government is not coming back to power in 2024, he added.

Watch: Yadav's full statement

Kejriwal meeting opposition party leaders since May 23

Kejriwal embarked on a nationwide trip on May 23 to seek support from the opposition parties against the ordinance. So far, he has met Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.