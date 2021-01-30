Karnataka Congress leader and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Prakash Rathod was allegedly caught browsing pornographic content on his mobile phone in the Karnataka Vidhan Parishad on Friday, said reports. He was caught on camera scrolling through the obscene content during the Legislative Council proceedings. He was reportedly participating in the ongoing seven-day legislature session. Rathod has, however, denied the allegations. Here's more.

In a video, which was also reportedly broadcast on some local news channels, Rathod could be seen scrolling through some obscene content in the gallery of his mobile phone. However, the Congress leader denied watching any pornographic content and claimed he was only looking for some information stored on his phone for a question to be posed to the government during the Question Hour.

Rathod said, "I was looking for information. As there were too many messages, I was deleting a few as my phone storage was full." Denying the allegations, he added, "I don't know what the media is showing."

Rathod said he wasn't watching any obscene content, adding he had listed a question that was sent to members of the House on their phones or computers. "I was checking for the download on my mobile phone when I noticed that the device was clogged and hence, I was scrolling and deleting some content to clear phone memory," he added.

"The TV channel took the visuals and has been mischievously claiming that I was watching porn inside the House," Rathod said. He also said the media houses should stop broadcasting the defamatory content, adding he will file a defamation case if they fail to do so. He further said he will be contacting his lawyers and also hold a media briefing on Saturday.

