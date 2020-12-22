In his speech during the centenary celebrations of the Aligarh Muslim University, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called the varsity a mini India. He mentioned the diversity seen at the campus, adding that it is just not the strength of the Uttar Pradesh university but also of the entire nation. PM Modi also appreciated the institution's contribution in the battle against coronavirus.

Context PM Modi attended an AMU event for first time

This was the first time PM Modi attended an event of AMU, the university which has been berated multiple times by members of his Bharatiya Janata Party. Last year, students and teachers protested fiercely against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Notably, no sitting PM has participated in AMU's celebrations since 1964, when Lal Bahadur Shastri gave a convocation speech, making PM Modi's attendance historic.

Speech All citizens will get the benefits of development: PM Modi

PM Modi said India has embarked on a journey where everyone can be assured of their constitutional rights, their religion notwithstanding. "The country is heading toward a path where all citizens get the benefits of development without any bias. We are heading to a path where no one is left behind because of religion and everyone is able to fulfill their dreams," he said.

Statement 'When it comes to the nation, ideological differences don't matter'

During his virtual address, he said it was important to align personal aspirations with national goals. "There can be ideological divides in society but when it comes to the nation's development, everything else is secondary. When it comes to the nation, there is no question of ideological differences," he declared. He cited the example of freedom fighters whose ideological differences didn't deviate them from the ultimate goal.

Quote He spoke about 'Naya Bharat' as well

"It is logical for me to say this here because AMU produced many freedom fighters — they had their ideological differences but they set that aside for freedom. Like freedom united them, we have to work on common ground for 'Naya Bharat'," said the PM.

What he said Progress of nation mustn't be viewed through political prism: PM

The BJP leader suggested against seeing the country's progress through a political prism. "Yes, when we come together for this goal, some elements will feed negativity. But when our thoughts are focused on a new India foremost, then such elements will have diminished space. Politics and society can wait but the country's development cannot wait," he said.

Details PM Modi wants the 'power of diversity' to remain intact

He said people saw the AMU campus as a city but to him, the university was "mini India." "We see a Mini India among different departments, dozens of hostels, thousands of teachers and professors," he stated, also adding that the power of diversity should not be weakened. He asked AMU students to research about freedom fighters to mark the 75 years of India's Independence.

Twitter Post Spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' must get stronger