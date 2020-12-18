The Aligarh Muslim University has turned 100 years old and to mark the occasion, an invitation was spent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who accepted it. This development, however, has sparked a tug of war between teachers and students. While the faculty said the centenary celebrations should not be affected by differences, some students don't want him as the chief guest on December 22.

History No PM has attended AMU's event after 1964

PM Modi's address is historic in many ways — he is the first sitting PM to attend AMU's event since 1964 (when Lal Bahadur Shastri gave a convocation speech); he has never attended any occasion of the varsity ever. Reports said he could also release a commemorative stamp. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, another attendee, said PM's presence will help in the placements of students.

Response V-C is glad PM Modi accepted the invitation

AMU's Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor was pleased that PM Modi agreed to grace the occasion, albeit virtually. "A centenary is a landmark in the history of any university. The entire AMU community and I are grateful to the PM for accepting our invitation," V-C Mansoor said. A report in TOI claimed PM Modi might inaugurate a new campus gate.

Statement In statement, faculty members urged differences mustn't affect celebrations

To note, 12 senior-most members of the faculty also want the celebrations to be smooth, hence, they released a statement seeking cooperation from all the stakeholders. "We need to work together in the interest of the university. We appeal to everyone to celebrate the centenary program above politics...centenary celebrations are to be kept above differences," the faculty members underlined.

Quote Teachers said their unity will set an example

"Our unity on the occasion will bring greater confidence among various university units and alumni associations, who are engaged in organizing programs with illustrious people as guests," the statement went on.

Protest In stark contrast to teachers, students are opposing invitation

Meanwhile, a number of students have been staunchly protesting the invitation. AMU has often been targeted by BJP and like-minded organizations. In December 2019, after the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed, hundreds of AMU students and teachers protested against it. They claimed the law should be repealed as it will disenfranchise millions of Muslims. The protest took violent colors too, and the varsity was closed.

Question Will PM Modi apologize for police excesses, asked one scholar

A research scholar, Deeba Niyazi, reminded of police excesses at AMU and Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University during CAA protests. She said police used batons, tear gas on students, and even thrashed those studying in the library. "Will the Modi government tender an apology for the gruesome incident and assure that it will not take place in any other campus ever?" she told NewsClick.

Claims Ex-President of AMUSU claimed BJP "demonized the institution"

Separately, former President of Aligarh Muslim University Students' Union, Maskoor Ahmad Usmani, asked if PM Modi will initiate a probe against atrocities meted out to students. "It is all in the public domain; the many instances PM Modi and the Bharatiya Janta Party demonized AMU and aided the impunity of nefarious elements, including the state police, to orchestrate atrocities against its students," he said.

Plans Official hoped PM's attendance will change BJP's opinion about AMU