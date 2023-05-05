India

Maharashtra: Villagers fetch water from 70-feet well, risk lives daily

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 05, 2023

The women of the village mostly undertake the hazardous task

Residents of Gangodwari village in Peth Taluka in Maharashtra's Nashik district are forced to descend into a 70-feet deep well to fetch water amid a water crisis that has been ongoing for over a decade, reported ANI. The women of the village, who mostly undertake this hazardous task, use a rope to enter the well and collect water in their pots daily.

Watch: Villagers enter 70-feet well to fetch water

Women fetch water at night as well: Sarpanch

Speaking to ANI, Mohan Gawli, Sarpanch of the village, said, "In our village, this water crisis has been going on for the last 10 years almost... Women put their lives in danger and enter into this well, there is always fear of falling." "They (women) at times come during the night also," Gawli added, referring to the danger that remains the same after sunset.

Budget allocated under Jal Jeevan Mission insufficient: Sarpanch

Per CNBC, the Sarpanch further stated that the District Council contractors had informed him that the budget allocated under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission scheme is insufficient. According to the contractors, the budget is meant for two villages but is only sufficient for one. This has left villagers facing the ongoing water crisis and obtaining whatever they can.