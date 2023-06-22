World

Why some Democrats plan to boycott Modi's address to Congress

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 22, 2023

Know why US lawmakers are boycotting PM Modi's address to Congress

While relentless preparations are underway for the joint session address of the United States (US) Senate and House by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, numerous members of the US Democratic Party have announced their decision to boycott the event. Notably, these US lawmakers have flagged the gross human rights violations in India as the main reason for this move.

Why does this story matter?

The move comes after several human rights groups flagged their concern about how geopolitics would dominate human rights issues amid Washington's efforts to strengthen relations with New Delhi. Earlier, as many as 75 Democrat senators and members of the House of Representatives wrote to US President Joe Biden, asking him to address human rights concerns with PM Modi.

Will not attend Modi's speech: Ilhan Omar

Among those boycotting the address are Ilhan Omar, the first African refugee to become a member of Congress, who represents Minnesota's 5th Congressional District in the US House of Representatives. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Prime Minister Modi's government has repressed religious minorities, emboldened violent Hindu nationalist groups, and targeted journalists/human rights advocates with impunity." "I will NOT be attending Modi's speech," added Omar.

Shameful that Modi has been given a platform: Rashida Tlaib

Meanwhile, fellow Democrat Rashida Tlaib also expressed her disapproval of Modi getting a platform in Washington DC. "It's shameful that Modi has been given a platform at our nation's capital—his long history of human rights abuses, anti-democratic actions, targeting Muslims & religious minorities, and censoring journalists is unacceptable," she said. "I will be boycotting Modi's joint address to Congress," the Congresswoman added.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to boycott Modi's address

Democratic party leader and activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also announced she is skipping Modi's speech, stating that a joint address is not for those who have "deeply troubling human rights records." "I encourage my colleagues who stand for pluralism, tolerance, and freedom of the press to join me in doing the same," the Democrat tweeted on Wednesday.

Ocasio-Cortez flags India's Press Freedom Index ranking

In her statement, Ocasio-Cortez stressed that PM Modi was earlier banned from entering America due to "his violations of religious freedom, including his complicity in an anti-Muslim riot that left over 1,000 dead." "India currently ranks 161 out of 180 in the Press Freedom Index - in part due to Modi's raids on BBC India's offices and his court challenges against a...documentary," she added.

75 politicians write to Biden regarding Modi, human rights issues

Previously on Tuesday, 18 US Senators and 57 members of the House of Representatives—all from the ruling Democratic Party—wrote a letter to Biden. They urged him to relay to PM Modi concerns about growing religious intolerance, limited political space, restrictions on press freedom, and the loss of human rights in India.

Details on Modi and Biden's meeting at Oval Office today

PM Modi and Biden are scheduled to hold one-on-one talks in the White House's Oval Office on Thursday before hosting high-level talks to boost further the growing Indo-US strategic ties in critical sectors like defense and space. Modi has claimed that his US visit and talks with Biden are a massive "opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of our partnership."

