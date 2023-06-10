Politics

BJP will communalize elections but 'won't win': Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 10, 2023, 04:04 pm 3 min read

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says that BJP's communal agenda 'won't win' them election in Rajasthan

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would "try to communalize elections" in Rajasthan as it allegedly did in Karnataka. However, he expressed optimism the BJP's communalizing electoral campaign and communally charged speeches will fail in his state, too. In a recent interview, Gehlot said the Congress government's governance and welfare programs would help them weather the BJP's robust Rajasthan campaign.

Why does this story matter?

Rajasthan elections are slated for later this year, and winning the same would be critical for the BJP given its Karnataka election defeat. To note, PM Narendra Modi has already visited Rajasthan four times since the beginning of 2023, including twice following the Karnataka defeat. On the other hand, the rift between Sachin Pilot and CM Gehlot may also harm Congress in the state.

Gehlot says BJP's communal agenda will fail in Rajasthan

Speaking to NDTV, Gehlot said, "They (BJP) will try to win over people by communally sensitive statements... Whether it's PM Modi or Amit Shah...they raise slogans in the name of religion...none of that will work this time. It didn't work when they mentioned Bajrang Bali in Karnataka." Gehlot claimed the Congress's governance would help it withstand the BJP's aggressive campaign in Rajasthan.

'Congress will win based on 5 years of governance': Gehlot

"I believe we will win based on our governance in the last five years, and how we have worked on issues like infrastructure, education, health, water, the welfare of daughters, or roads," Gehlot said. "We are also giving pensions to one crore people," he added.

Gehlot boasts about Congress's welfare schemes, legislation

Gehlot also boasted about several welfare schemes that were introduced by the Congress. He claimed to have requested PM Modi to bring schemes and legislation similar to those launched by the Congress. He mentioned Nyay Scheme and legislations like the Right to Information (RTI) Act, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), National Food Security Act, and the Right to Education Act.

Keeps mum over feud with Sachin Pilot

When asked about his feud with Pilot, Gehlot refused to comment, saying he might be "misunderstood". "Recently, in Delhi, we spoke to each other, monitored by Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. I wouldn't like to talk about it right now. If I now say something, it might be misunderstood," he said.

Assures action against ex-CM Vasundhara Raje

Gehlot assured action against former CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje if the charges were verified. Pilot made this demand repeatedly, accusing the state administration of going light on her corruption. "All the allegations we made against her (Raje) have been taken to the courts. I will act if someone, even a random individual, can point out what we have left pending," he said.

