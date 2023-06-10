Politics

Pawar appoints Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP's working presidents

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jun 10, 2023, 01:53 pm 1 min read

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar officially appointed Praful Patel and Supriya Sule as working presidents of the party on Saturday. The major announcement from the veteran politician came on the NCP's 25th anniversary, which was founded by him and PA Sangma in 1999. Notably, the announcement was made in the presence of Ajit Pawar, a key leader of the NCP.

