Politics

Sanjay Raut, Sharad Pawar receive death threats; Sule demands action

Sanjay Raut, Sharad Pawar receive death threats; Sule demands action

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jun 09, 2023, 05:58 pm 3 min read

Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut get death threats

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar reportedly received death threats from unknown persons on Friday. While Pawar was warned in a Twitter message that his fate would be like that of Dr. Narendra Dabholkar (who was shot dead in Pune in 2013), NCP MP Supriya Sule﻿ revealed she received a threat for Pawar on WhatsApp.

Why does this story matter?

These alleged threats against Raut and Pawar come on the back of the ongoing tension in Maharashtra's Kolhapur over several social media posts that claimed to glorify Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

Notably, the NCP supremo sharply condemned the violence, which broke out on Wednesday, saying it was "not in line with the culture" of the state.

Details on threat received by Raut

In an audio recording, an unknown individual can be heard issuing a death threat to the Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and his brother Sunil Raut. According to the news outlet News18, the unknown caller also sent an ultimatum to Raut and asked him to stop his "morning loudspeakers" within a month; otherwise, he would be "sprayed with bullets."

Sule demands Amit Shah's intervention amid death threat

As for the death threat against the NCP president, Pawar's daughter Sule told the news agency ANI that she had received a threat for her father via WhatsApp. The NCP MP also called for an intervention from Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah while flagging it as a "serious matter."

Sule, NCP delegation's meeting with Mumbai Police chief

"This should stop. The responsibility of Pawar Sahab's security lies with the home ministry. The home minister should intervene. Sharad Pawar is the leader of the country," Sule said. "I told the police the NCP chief received a threat and cops have said they will take action," she added. Earlier on Friday, Sule and other NCP leaders also met Mumbai Police chief Vivek Phansalkar.

Video of Sule's reaction to Pawar receiving death threat

Details on Kolhapur violence

A total of 36 individuals, including three juveniles, have been apprehended so far in connection to Wednesday's violence, according to the Hindustan Times. As per Kolhapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Mahendra Pandit, CCTV footage was also being examined to identify the perpetrators. Furthermore, four criminal cases have been registered, and nearly 400 individuals have been booked in three FIRs filed for the violence.

Share this timeline