Owaisi's sharp jibe at Fadnavis over 'Aurangzeb ki aulaad' remark

Violence between two communities broke out in Kolhapur on Wednesday

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday took a dig at Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis's "sons of Aurangzeb" remark following the violence in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. "Maharashtra's home minister Fadnavis said 'Aurangzeb ki aulaad.' Do you know everything? I didn't know you were such an expert. Then tell me who are the offsprings of (Nathuram) Godse and (Babasaheb) Apte," Owaisi said.

Violent clashes broke out between communities on Wednesday

Owaisi's statement was in response to Fadnavis's statements, in which he slammed Aurangzeb's "supporters" after clashes broke out between two groups in Kolhapur. Notably, a protest by Hindutva outfits against a social media post allegedly glorifying Muslim emperors Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan turned violent on Wednesday. The police had to impose a curfew and resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

Reacting to the incident on Wednesday, Fadnavis had said, "There is bound to be a reaction if Aurangzeb is glorified... We will not tolerate it. This is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Maharashtra." "Suddenly, in some districts of Maharashtra, sons of Aurangzeb took birth... Questions arise, where do these sons of Aurangzeb come from? Who are behind this? We will find this out," Fadnavis added.

Owaisi's 'Godse's offsprings' remark referred to RSS, BJP

Owaisi's comment on Friday linked Godse to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Singh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said, "Whatever happened is not in line with Maharashtra's culture. Maharashtra is known as a peace-loving and patient state, and citizens don't have a tendency to take the law into their own hands."

